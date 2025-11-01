Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Survey: Simple Majority Sufficient To Move Forward With Swiss-EU Deal

2025-11-01 02:08:08
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) More than half of Swiss people (51%) believe that a majority of the people is sufficient to approve or reject the new package of bilateral agreements with the European Union. A poll published on Saturday shows that 39% of Swiss people want a double majority of the people and the cantons. This content was published on November 1, 2025 - 10:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
There are major differences depending on the language, sex and level of education of those questioned, according to this survey by the Demoscope institute for the Infosperber portal. While 53% of people in German-speaking Switzerland support a simple majority, only 45% in French-speaking Switzerland do so. Conversely, 38% of those polled in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and 43% in French-speaking Switzerland would like to see a double majority.

Similarly, 56% of men, compared with 46% of women, would be satisfied with a popular majority. And 57% of people with a high level of education reject a double majority, compared with 44% of people who have completed compulsory schooling or have an average level of education.

This content was published on Jan 29, 2025 Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?

