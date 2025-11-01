Survey: Simple Majority Sufficient To Move Forward With Swiss-EU Deal

There are major differences depending on the language, sex and level of education of those questioned, according to this survey by the Demoscope institute for the Infosperber portal. While 53% of people in German-speaking Switzerland support a simple majority, only 45% in French-speaking Switzerland do so. Conversely, 38% of those polled in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and 43% in French-speaking Switzerland would like to see a double majority.

Similarly, 56% of men, compared with 46% of women, would be satisfied with a popular majority. And 57% of people with a high level of education reject a double majority, compared with 44% of people who have completed compulsory schooling or have an average level of education.

