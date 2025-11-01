Gem Organises Orientation On Legal Compliance In Public Procurement In Kolkata

MENAFN - KNN India)To promote transparency and adherence to public procurement norms, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) organised an Orientation-cum-Awareness Session in Kolkata on“Compliance with the Law of the Land in Public Procurement through the GeM Portal.”

The event aimed to sensitise government buyers and stakeholders on the key legal and procedural compliances to be adhered to while hiring manpower service on GeM.

Dola Sen, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairperson of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In her address, she emphasized the importance of strengthening accountability and compliance in public procurement to promote transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in governance.

The session featured discussions on compliance with the Law of the Land provisions for manpower service contracts on GeM, various applicable labour laws and acts in the Service Level Agreement (SLA) for bids and contracts related to manpower outsourcing services issued on the GeM portal, the mandatory buyer undertaking during bid creation to ensure adherence to the Minimum Wages Act, and the declaration in bid documents reaffirming compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Through such initiatives, GeM continues to strengthen the culture of transparency, accountability and statutory compliance in public procurement. The platform remains committed to enabling a fair, inclusive, and responsible procurement ecosystem aligned with the principles of good governance.

(KNN Bureau)