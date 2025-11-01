LEDVANCE Expands PHASE EVTM Lineup With New 80&Level 2 Commercial Charger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A powerful evolution in EV infrastructure, bringing together speed, strength, and scalability for the next era of commercial charging.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in lighting and energy solutions, today announced the North American availability of its new PHASE EVTM 80 Amp Level 2 Commercial Charger, the latest evolution in its growing EVSE portfolio. Building on the success of the PHASE EVTM Gen 2 (48 amp) release earlier this year, the new 80 amp model delivers nearly 20 kW of output power, offering faster, smarter, and more flexible charging for fleet, workplace, and multi-unit residential environments.

“The 80 amp model represents the next leap forward for LEDVANCE as we expand into higher-power commercial applications,” said Erich Bockley, EVSE Product Manager at LEDVANCE.“It carries over all of the proven benefits of our 48 amp charger reliability, durability, and intuitive operation, while boosting power capacity to 19.2 kW and supporting multiple mounting and connectivity options to fit any installation.”

Built for Commercial Performance

The PHASE EVTM 80 Amp Level 2 Commercial Charger is designed to meet the rigorous demands of property owners, fleet operators, and electrical contractors who require scalable and future-ready EV infrastructure. Key features include:



19.2 kW maximum output for faster turnaround and reduced dwell time

Selectable output settings (8–80 A) to match available site power and load-management strategies

4.3-inch multilingual touch display (English, French, Spanish) for intuitive operation

Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, with optional 4G module and ISO 15118 Plug & Charge support

Optional NFC Reader for contactless tap-and-charge payments (Apple Pay®, Google Pay®, EMV® L1/L2 compatible)

Rugged NEMA 4 / IP65 enclosure with IK08 impact protection, for indoor or outdoor installations

Flexible mounting options, including single or dual pedestal setups with optional cable management systems ENERGY STAR® certified for energy efficiency and sustainability

Smart Charging Meets Seamless Management

Fully compatible with Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP 1.6J / 2.0.1), the PHASE EVTM 80 Amp charger is pre-configured for the ChargeLab Charging Station Management System (CSMS), providing:



Real-time monitoring, revenue collection, and remote diagnostics

Load-balancing and demand management across multiple chargers

User authentication via RFID, QR code, app, or Plug & Charge mode Over-the-air firmware updates to ensure long-term system stability

For locations not requiring network management, the charger can operate in free Plug & Charge mode without a software subscription.

Availability

The LEDVANCE PHASE EVTM 80 Amp Level 2 Commercial Charger is available now through authorized LEDVANCE distributors across North America in multiple configurations to suit varying site requirements. Accessories including pedestal mounts and cable management systems are also in stock.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in innovative lighting and energy solutions committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry. Leveraging its global reach and intensive local expertise, LEDVANCE helps customers execute projects that prioritize quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

