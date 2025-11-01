Andhra Temple Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Deaths, Urges Relief

Rahul Gandhi Urges Govt Action

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. He urged the state government to ensure swift relief and assistance for the victims' families.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and all those injured. I hope they find strength and recover soon." Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families and all those injured. I hope they find strength and recover soon. I urge the Government of Andhra... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2025

"I urge the Government of Andhra Pradesh to mobilise every resource for relief and to engage with the victims' families with empathy, dignity, and speed. I also appeal to our Congress leaders and workers in the region to assist in relief work, and support the grieving," the post read.

9 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede

Earlier today, 9 people, including atleast one child died after a stampede occurred in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Govt Assures Support

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also condoled the loss of lives and assured that the government will extend all kinds of support to the families of the deceased and give proper treatment to the injured.

"The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X.

He further ordered the state administration to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state, especially at spiritually significant days. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)