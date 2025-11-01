FIFA U-17 World Cup Pitches In Aspire Zone Named After Qatari Football Legends

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In recognition of Qatar's long legacy of young footballers who have achieved numerous successes, FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 matches will be played on Aspire Zone pitches named in their honour. The players chosen reflect the rich history of Qatari football and will inspire a new generation of young stars.

The footballers chosen are:

Pitch 1 - Mohammed Ghanim

Mohammed Ghanim is recognised as one of the most talented footballers in Qatar's history. Herose to prominence in the 1970s when he was chosen as the Most Valuable Player during the third edition of the Gulf Cup held in Kuwait in 1974.

On the club level, he was part of the Al-Ahli team where he was the first captain to lift the coveted Amir Cup trophy in 1972, when he led his team to an emphatic 6-1 win over Al Rayyan at the historic Doha Stadium.

Pitch 2 - Ibrahim Khalfan

Known as an artist on an off the pitch, Ibrahim Khalfan played for Qatar's national team in different age groups. Most notably, Khalfan played a crucial role in leading the country to its historic second-place finish at the 1981 FIFA World Youth Championship. As a player for Qatari side Al-Arabi, Khalfan was recognised as the midfield mastermind behind three consecutive Amir Cup titles between 1977 and 1979.

Pitch 3 - Bader Bilal

The former striker was also part of the famous Qatari side that claimed runners up at the 1981 FIFA World Youth Championship. Bilal also played a critical role in leading club side Al Sadd to an Asian Club Championship title in 1988-89, scoring several times throughout the tournament.

Pitch 4 - Khaled Salman

Khaled Salman is recognised as one of the most prominent Qatari footballers. In the1981 FIFA World Youth Championship, Salman scored a famous hat-trick against powerhouses Brazil, earning Qatar a spot in the final. Salman also represented Qatar at the 1984 Summer Olympics, and scored two goals against France. Salman also led club side Al Sadd to their first ever Asian Club Championship title in 1988-89.

Pitch 5 - Khaled Ballan

The late Khaled Ballan marked a notable debut with the Qatar national team in the 1970 Gulf Cup in Bahrain, where he was awarded the Player of the Tournament title. Ballan played throughout the 1970s and spent his entire career at Qatar Sports Club, formerly known as Al-Esteglal, winning the Qatari league several times.

Pitch 7 - Mansour Muftah

Mansour Muftah is regarded as one of the best Arab goal scorers in his era, becoming the first player to win the Arabian Golden Boot twice in 1981–82 and 1985–86. Muftah is also recognised as the all-time leading goal scorer in the Amir Cup and in the Sheikh Jassim Cup, earning the nickname“The Fox” for his speed and technique. With a record score of 317 goals in 324 matches for both club and country, the top goalscorer award for Qatar Stars League, was renamed to the“Mansour Muftah Award” in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Qatari football.

Pitch 8 - Mahmoud Soufi

The late Mahmoud Soufi is celebrated as the country's top scorer in the history of FIFA World Cup qualifiers with 12 goals in 20 matches. Soufi was instrumental in leading Qatar to their first ever Arabian Gulf Cup title in 1992 also played for several prominent clubs in Qatar, earning the title for top goal scorer in various seasons.

Pitch 9 - Adel Mallala

The stalwart defender Adel Mallala represented Qatar in various international competitions throughout the 1980s, most notably the Arabian Gulf Cup, Summer Olympics and AFC Asian Cup. Malalla played for Qatari side Al Ahli throughout his entire career, helping them win several Amir Cup titles along the way.

A total of 104 matches will be played across the eight pitches during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 set to take place from November 3-27.