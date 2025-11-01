Exes Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Wish Daughter Ziaana On 4Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 1 (IANS) Television actress Charu Asopa celebrates four years of motherhood today.

The actress who turned a mother on the very same day, four years ago, took to her social media account to share umpteen number of pictures of her little girl Ziaana on her first birthday.

The doting mother penned a beautiful note for her baby girl, that read,“Four years ago, I held you in my arms for the first time... And in that moment, I was reborn. Ziana, you gave me a reason to live again, a reason to smile even through tears. You gave me the strength to face life as it comes and the courage to fight through every struggle. Your laughter became my peace, your hugs my healing, and your love my greatest blessing.”

She further added,“Watching you grow is like watching my heart bloom a little more each day, fearless, pure, and full of light. You are my sunshine, my strength, my soul's calm. Happy 4th birthday, my precious Ziana Tere aane se meri zindagi roshan ho gayi... Meri duniya poori ho gayi.” Ziaana's father and Charu Asopa's husband, Rajeev Sen, also took to his social media account to share a beauty note for his baby girl.

He wrote,“Happy Birthday to My little princess Ziana As you turn 4 today, may God bless you with good health. May you do very well in your studies & most importantly make good & positive friends of your age group. May you always be protected from evil eyes at all times. Love you.” For the uninitiated, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially got divorced last year, and since then the couple have been staying apart, in different states.

The exes only reunite for the sake of their daughter and are into a co-parenting settlement. The two have recently reunited for Ganpati celebrations at Charu's new house in Bikaner. The couple had taken a luxurious vacation to Thailand post-Ganpati to spend some time with their daughter as parents. For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajiv have had a series of mudslinging, and their divorce was quite public and bitter.

The couple got married after dating for a few months in 2019, but the relationship started to develop cracks soon after. Rajeev is the brother of Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen.

