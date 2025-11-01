403
Netherlands Faces Tight Parliamentary Election Results
(MENAFN) The Netherlands is experiencing one of the closest election results in its history, with Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) and the centrist Democrats 66 (D66) nearly level after Wednesday’s parliamentary vote.
According to the most recent projection from a Dutch news agency, both PVV and D66 are expected to secure 26 seats each in the 150-member House of Representatives, with a margin of only 1,886 votes favoring PVV.
The ultimate outcome will depend on the tally of ballots from Dutch citizens living abroad and the Caribbean territories of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.
PVV leader Wilders has urged the speaker of the House to postpone appointing an “explorer," the initial step in coalition negotiations, until every vote has been accounted for.
“The differences are so small, and it formally matters who gets to start the exploratory phase,” Wilders stated.
“It can’t be that a party’s scout is appointed when we’re not even sure who is the largest.”
Meanwhile, D66 leader Rob Jetten stressed the necessity of quickly establishing a “stable Cabinet,” noting that “the initiative for the formation should lie with the largest party.”
He encouraged parties to “get to work” and avoid “looking only at their own supporters.
