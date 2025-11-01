403
Russia targets critical bridge in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
(MENAFN) The Russian Air Force has targeted a critical bridge in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, aiming to disrupt military logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram Friday, releasing video footage of the strike.
The bridge over the Volchya River reportedly served as a key supply route for Ukrainian forces in the nearby town of Pokrovskoye, facilitating the transport of military equipment and ammunition. Footage shows multiple powerful explosions striking the bridge, causing at least one span to collapse.
Later Friday, the ministry announced that Russian forces had taken control of Novoaleksandrovka, a village 12 km from Pokrovskoye on the opposite bank of the Volchya River, securing an area of 12 square kilometers following a successful offensive.
Russian officials assert that their troops are steadily advancing in almost all directions, with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov claiming that Kiev is using its population as “cannon fodder” in a war it cannot win.
On the Ukrainian side, Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky reportedly dismissed two senior officers last month after setbacks in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. In mid-October, Syrsky described the front-line situation as “difficult.”
