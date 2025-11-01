Patricia Caruana Featured In In-Depth Interview On Creative Process, Career Growth, And The Power Of Simplicity In Design

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

New Jersey, US, 1st November 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Patricia Caruana, a seasoned graphic designer, brand strategist, and founder of Caruana Creative, is the subject of a newly released, in-depth interview exploring her creative process, personal philosophy, and the lessons learned from over 12 years in the world of identity design.

In the feature, Patricia offers rare, candid insights into what it truly means to build brands that endure. She opens up about her daily routines, the rituals that fuel her productivity, and how early influences-including a creative household in suburban Baltimore-shaped her visual sensibility. From leading major rebrands at a wellness startup to founding her own independent studio, Caruana's journey is as practical as it is inspiring.

Among the topics explored are:



Why simplicity is often misunderstood in branding



How intentional deep work and analog tools spark creativity



The importance of revisiting your portfolio-not for vanity, but for growth



How saying“no” became a turning point in her career

A personal story about a costly mistake that became one of her best lessons



Known for her clean, timeless aesthetic and human-centered approach, Patricia emphasizes the importance of inclusive design and emotional clarity in branding. Her reflections go beyond industry trends, offering a grounded look at what it takes to build meaningful, enduring visual identities.

The interview also touches on her creative resets-often inspired by long walks with her rescue greyhound, Matisse-and how stepping away from the screen can lead to better, braver work.

This feature is a must-read for designers, creatives, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in a slower, more intentional form of visual storytelling.

About Patricia Caruana



Patricia Caruana is a Graphic Designer, Visual Storyteller, and Brand Strategist based in Annapolis, Maryland. Through her studio Caruana Creative, she helps clients across industries-from nonprofits to startups-build thoughtful, enduring brand identities. She is an alumna of the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) and a frequent mentor within the AIGA community.