Russian Embassy criticizes statements made by Dutch Foreign Ministry
(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands on Friday criticized statements made by the Dutch Foreign Ministry regarding “political prisoners” in Russia, calling them “unacceptable interference” in Moscow’s internal affairs.
In a statement, the embassy expressed “growing bewilderment” at what it described as the Dutch authorities’ “attempts to publicly challenge the verdicts of Russian courts in a completely unfounded manner.” It added that Dutch officials would be better served addressing domestic issues such as migration disputes, the housing crisis, and rising prices linked to the rejection of Russian energy resources.
The embassy also accused The Hague of neglecting the difficulties faced by local farmers while pursuing “suicidal support for Ukraine to the detriment of their own citizens’ interests.” It urged Dutch officials to “refrain from making unacceptable assessments of internal political processes in the Russian Federation and to engage in diplomacy rather than populism.”
The Dutch government has consistently raised concerns over human rights and political freedoms in Russia, including the detention of opposition figures and activists.
