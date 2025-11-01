Actor Parthiban Presents Momento To 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' Director Harish Shankar

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) Well known Tamil actor, writer and director Parthiban, who has worked in director Harish Shankar's upcoming Telugu action thriller 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now presented the director of the film a beautiful momento.

On Saturday, the makers posted a video clip on the official handle of the film that showed director Harish Shankar opening the gift box presented to him by actor and director Parthiban. Parthiban had also gone on to sign the momento. The makers, along with the clip, also wrote, "The legendary director & actor @rparthiepan Garu was super impressed with the brilliance of blockbuster director @harish2you and gifted him a special momento on his last work day of #UstaadBhagatSingh. This gesture has truly won hearts. Our CULT CAPTAIN #HarishShankar is putting all his efforts to give the most celebrated & memorable film."

In the video clip, Harish Shankar was seen thanking Parthiban. He went on to say, "Thank you for this sweet gesture. I am loving this. It is an honour to work with a legend, actor, director and writer like you sir. You have been so kind throughout the shoot. You have been so co-operative. I am sure we are going to love your performance in Ustaad Bhagat Singh."

It may be recalled that on July 29 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.