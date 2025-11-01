BFI Felicitates Young Indian Boxers For Landmark Performance At Asian Youth Games

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India's young boxing champions, fresh from a historic performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, were honoured in the capital on Saturday for their outstanding achievements in Manama, Bahrain.

The ceremony was honoured by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, as well as former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was the chief guest, alongside Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh and secretary general Pramod Kumar, celebrating the performances and the glorious achievement.

The outstanding performance marked India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental level, with the team winning a total of seven medals - four gold, two silver, and one bronze, the highest medal tally achieved by any Indian discipline at the Games. The champions who brought pride to the nation included Khushi Chand (46kg), Ahaana Sharma (50kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg), and Anshika (+80kg), each of whom secured gold medals. Harnoor Kaur (66kg) and Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) earned silver, while Anant Deshmukh (66kg) took a bronze, completing a stellar campaign for the Indian contingent.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the young pugilists for their outstanding achievement, calling it a reflection of India's growing dominance in international sport. He said,“It is a matter of great happiness to be here and witness the champions of the Youth Asian Boxing Championships. Boxing in Asia is among the toughest in the world, and winning medals here is as challenging and prestigious as doing so at the global level. India is steadily developing its sporting strength, but our journey is far from complete.”

“I have always been deeply moved by India's Olympic performances, they have inspired me to work harder for the growth of sports in our country. Ensuring the socio-economic security of our athletes is our collective responsibility, so they can focus solely on achieving excellence.I also salute BFI President Ajay Singh for his impeccable support and leadership. Boxing in India has grown multifold under his guidance, and the results are a testament to his vision and commitment. Government initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India have played a crucial role in strengthening India's sporting ecosystem. However, we still have a long way to go, and we remain fully committed to creating an environment where every athlete can fulfil their potential and bring glory to the nation.”

India finished No. 1 in women's boxing with four gold medals, emphasising the nation's growing dominance in the sport, a momentum now clearly spreading across all age groups, from youth to elite levels.

BFI president Ajay Singh expressed pride in the federation's structured approach and the athletes' rising performance trajectory, saying,“It's a matter of great pride that India has achieved its best-ever performance, winning seven medals, including five golds, four by our women and one by our men. Out of the tournament's total 13 gold medals, five belong to India, which is an outstanding feat.”

“Our women's team finishing No. 1 in Asia showcases the growing strength of Indian boxing. These young athletes are the future champions and Olympic hopefuls of our nation. We will ensure they get the best training, facilities, and support to bring Olympic glory to India. There's no greater feeling than hearing the national anthem on the international stage hearing it five times was truly special. With our elite setup in Patiala nurturing young talent, we're confident of another historic performance at the Youth Olympics next year.”