Two-Wheeler Manufacturers Record 8 To 11 Pc Sales Growth In October Due To GST Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Buoyed by GST reforms and strong festive demand, India's two-wheeler sales soared, with leading manufacturers reporting 8 to 11 per cent growth in sales during October 2025.

Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales reaching 5,43,557 units, an 11 per cent YoY, the company said on Saturday.

Two-wheelers drove strong sales with a 10 per cent increase to 525,150 units, alongside a 21 per cent rise in total international business sales to 1,15,806 units.

Two-wheeler sales abroad grew by 18 per cent, increasing from 87,670 units in October 2024 to 103,519 units in October 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales of TVS grew 8 per cent YoY, with sales touching 4,21,631 units in October.

Motorcycles rose by 16 per cent to 266,715 units, while scooters saw a 7 per cent increase to 205,919 units. Electric vehicle sales increased by 11 per cent to 32,387 units, while the three-wheeler segment registered a growth of 70 per cent to 18,407 units.

While the retail EV sales continue to be robust, magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term, the company noted.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. reported strong sales totalling 129,261 units, up 8 per cent YoY. The company's retail sales reached an all-time high of 140,679 units in October, the company said.

Domestic sales totalled 103,454 units, while exports increased by 71 per cent to reach 25,807 units. Suzuki also reported spare parts sales of Rs 857 million for the month.

“The record domestic retail sales of more than 1.40 lakh units demonstrate robust demand during the festive period. Our focus remains on enriching the overall ownership experience while expanding our presence across the country,” said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.