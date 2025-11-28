177 Former Idps Return Home As Reconstruction Advances In Zangilan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

According to Azernews, the families relocated to the village of Məmmədbəyli in the Zangilan district were previously living in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings where they had been temporarily settled.

A total of 33 families, consisting of 177 former IDPs, have been resettled in the village of Məmmədbəyli.

Residents returning to their ancestral homeland expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army and brave soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and prayed for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.