Trump directs lawyers to clarify how to fund for SNAP
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday instructed government lawyers to request clarification from the courts on how to legally provide funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing government shutdown.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible,” following rulings by two federal judges requiring the administration to use emergency funds to continue food stamp benefits for tens of millions of low-income Americans in November.
He noted the legal uncertainty, stating, “Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available, and now two Courts have issued conflicting opinions on what we can and cannot do.” Trump emphasized that he does not want Americans to go hungry “just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing” by reopening the government.
“If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay,” he added.
Trump also called on Democrats to end what he described as a “charade where they hurt people for their own political reasons,” urging SNAP beneficiaries to contact Senate Democrats and demand the government be reopened. The current shutdown, which began Oct. 1, is now the second-longest in US history and followed a deadlock over federal spending priorities.
