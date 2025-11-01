403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ohio permits new congressional map backing Republicans ahead of 2026
(MENAFN) Ohio has approved a new congressional district map that is expected to strengthen Republican prospects in next year’s midterm elections, according to reports.
The update followed an unexpected agreement by the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission. The plan shifted two Democratic-held districts to the right and one to the left, while keeping 10 Republican-leaning districts and two that remain Democratic strongholds.
Legal analysts note that the changes are likely to give Republicans a modest advantage for the 2026 midterms. Some members of the public attending the approval meeting expressed outrage, shouting: "Shame, shame on you all. You sold us out!"
Democrats had anticipated a deadlock from the constitutionally mandated commission, similar to what occurred four years ago. However, reaching a compromise avoided giving Republicans full authority over redistricting in a GOP-controlled legislature, which could have produced a heavily gerrymandered map and prompted Democrats to initiate a statewide referendum to block it.
Currently, Ohio’s delegation includes 10 Republicans and five Democrats. Under the new boundaries, Republicans would effectively control 13 of the state’s 15 congressional districts.
By striking a deal, both parties avoided the need for Democrats to gather nearly 250,000 signatures within 90 days to contest the map through a referendum.
The approval of Ohio’s new map aligns with a broader trend of Republican-led states redrawing congressional boundaries, a push encouraged by former President Donald Trump to strengthen the party’s narrow House majority of three seats.
Earlier this year, Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina adopted new maps favoring Republicans, while California Democrats are seeking voter approval of new district lines on November 4.
Meanwhile, Virginia Democrats recently adjusted their redistricting commission to allow for a map revision next year, and Indiana Republicans are considering a similar initiative. Other states, including Louisiana, are awaiting a Supreme Court decision that could permit them to redraw congressional districts in the coming year.
The update followed an unexpected agreement by the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission. The plan shifted two Democratic-held districts to the right and one to the left, while keeping 10 Republican-leaning districts and two that remain Democratic strongholds.
Legal analysts note that the changes are likely to give Republicans a modest advantage for the 2026 midterms. Some members of the public attending the approval meeting expressed outrage, shouting: "Shame, shame on you all. You sold us out!"
Democrats had anticipated a deadlock from the constitutionally mandated commission, similar to what occurred four years ago. However, reaching a compromise avoided giving Republicans full authority over redistricting in a GOP-controlled legislature, which could have produced a heavily gerrymandered map and prompted Democrats to initiate a statewide referendum to block it.
Currently, Ohio’s delegation includes 10 Republicans and five Democrats. Under the new boundaries, Republicans would effectively control 13 of the state’s 15 congressional districts.
By striking a deal, both parties avoided the need for Democrats to gather nearly 250,000 signatures within 90 days to contest the map through a referendum.
The approval of Ohio’s new map aligns with a broader trend of Republican-led states redrawing congressional boundaries, a push encouraged by former President Donald Trump to strengthen the party’s narrow House majority of three seats.
Earlier this year, Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina adopted new maps favoring Republicans, while California Democrats are seeking voter approval of new district lines on November 4.
Meanwhile, Virginia Democrats recently adjusted their redistricting commission to allow for a map revision next year, and Indiana Republicans are considering a similar initiative. Other states, including Louisiana, are awaiting a Supreme Court decision that could permit them to redraw congressional districts in the coming year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment