Turkish BIST 100 Index Soars 1.24 Percent on Friday
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship stock index closed Friday with solid gains, as the BIST 100 climbed 1.24% to settle at 10,971.52 points amid robust trading activity.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened the session at 10,854.85 points before adding 132.22 points from Thursday's closing level, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Turkish equities.
The index fluctuated throughout the day, hitting an intraday low of 10,816.89 before reaching a peak of 10,994.41 points during active trading hours.
Market capitalization for the BIST 100 stood at approximately 10.2 trillion Turkish liras ($244.3 billion), while daily trading volume reached 148 billion liras ($3.54 billion), signaling strong investor participation.
Breadth across the benchmark index tilted heavily positive, with 80 constituent stocks advancing while just 19 declined compared to the previous session's close.
In commodities markets, gold traded at $4,004.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil sold for $64.2 per barrel as of 7.05 pm local time (1605GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate at 42.0495, while the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 48.5485. The British pound traded for 55.2810 liras against Türkiye's currency.
The Friday rally caps a week of volatility for Turkish markets as investors navigate global economic headwinds and domestic monetary policy adjustments.
