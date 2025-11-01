403
Türkiye’s Tourism Revenue Rises in Q3 2025
(MENAFN) Türkiye recorded tourism earnings of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, reflecting a 3.9% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The total visitor count between July and September reached 23.64 million, marking a 1.9% rise year-on-year.
During this period, the average spending per visitor was $1,017, showing a 1.8% increase from the previous year, with expenditures averaging $100 per night.
Package tour expenses made up 33.6% of total tourism revenue in the quarter, followed by food and beverage costs at 19.9%, and international transportation at 11.1%.
Most visitors traveled to Türkiye for purposes related to travel, entertainment, and sportive and cultural pursuits, comprising 73.8% of total visits.
The next most common reason for visiting was to meet relatives and friends, representing 17.3% of trips, followed by shopping, which accounted for 3.7%.
Meanwhile, Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending surged 32.3% during the same period, reaching $2.48 billion. The number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad also increased by 3%, totaling 3.38 million people.
In the first nine months of 2025, Türkiye’s tourism revenue expanded by 5.7% year-on-year, totaling $50 billion.
