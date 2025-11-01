Invaders Attack Two Cities In Chernihiv Region At Night, One Woman Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported the news on Telegram.

"Koriukivka. Seven combat drones hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise. A hangar caught fire, but rescuers extinguished the fire. Critical infrastructure and a residential building were damaged. A 66-year-old civilian woman was wounded as a result of the shelling. She is currently under medical supervision," Chaus wrote.

He added that an attack on Novhorod-Siverskyi took place at night. The enemy struck the city center. Administrative buildings and enterprises were damaged: shops, a pharmacy, and a coffee shop.

“In total, there were 23 shellings and 53 explosions over the past day,” the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration summed up.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, the Russians struck the Koriukivka community in the Chernihiv region

Photo: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration