Bihar Polls: 'Jungle Raj' Takes Centre Stage As Parties Trade Barbs

Ahead of the Bihar elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party has also launched its campign for several seats. On Saturday, BSP leader Ramji Gautam asserted that the party will end the jungle raj if it manges comes to power in the state. In its interaction with ANI, Gautam claimed that many governments are failing to end this 'jungle raj', and the rule of goons has continued for five years. Further, the BSP leader also emphasised that in their party, there is no place for goons, and they will establish the rule of law in the state.

BSP Vows to Establish 'Rule of Law'

"Caste conflicts like this have occurred in Bihar before, and it seems that the earlier jungle raj, the rule of goons, continued for five years... The point is how many governments are failing to end this jungle raj... BSP clearly states that there is no place for goons here; their place is behind bars. When the BSP comes to power and holds the key to power, the BSP will establish the rule of law in Bihar and will end the jungle raj," said Gautam.

BSP is not seen as a key player in polls, but could sharply cut votes of the two key alliances in certain seats.

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Jungle Raj'

Meanwhile, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with a double murder case in Arrah, Bihar. He claimed that the crime, in which a father and son were killed by unidentified assailants, was perpetrated by "criminals protected by those in power."

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that NDA candidates are "carrying out plenty of bloodshed" in the state ahead of the assembly polls. In a dig at Prime Minister Modi, Yadav asked him to mention "jungle raj" in his speech. "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, You must be aware that yesterday in Arrah, father and son -- Pramod Kushwaha and Priyanshu Kushwaha -- were shot dead by criminals protected by those in power. Please make sure to mention "jungle raj" in your speech. Your candidates are carrying out plenty of bloodshed," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

Questions Administration Over Mokama Violence

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the violence in Mokama, where clashes occurred between two groups during the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, resulting in the death of a Jan Suraj party supporter.

In its interaction with mediapersons, Yadav emphasised that violence has no place in democratic countries. He also questioned the administration and the Election Commission about the actions they have taken regarding the incident. "There should be no place for violence in a democracy. We are surprised how can a 40-vehicle convoy go about with weapons? What is EC doing? What is the administration doing? What action has been taken so far?... Killing has happened, there are many witnesses....but the administration is quiet,...there is no investigation...Who is protecting goons?..." said Yadav.

In Mokama, clashes occurred between two groups during the election campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, resulting in the death of a Jan Suraj party supporter, Dularchand Yadav. According to Patna Rural SP, two arrests have been made so far related to the stone-throwing incident at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing by utilising various evidence and other testimonies. (ANI)

