Jharkhand Congress Committee Dissolved Over Lack Of Stability, Output

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha, on Saturday, announced that the state Congress committee has been dissolved.

Jharkhand Congress committee dissolved over lack of 'stability'

According to Sinha, the decision was made due to the party not achieving stability and output. A meeting of observers was recently held, to which some leaders were unable to attend due to their involvement in the Bihar elections. Sinha clarified that the committee's dissolution was not a result of the leaders' absence but rather a measure to bring about a fresh approach.

"The Congress organisation's creation program is underway. Under this, we regularly hold review meetings regarding the programs. If there is any shortcoming in this, we will work to address it. A meeting of observers was held; some people are busy with the Bihar elections, so naturally, they could not attend, but the committee was not dissolved due to their non-attendance. Rather, the stability that the party needed as output was not achieved, so it was dissolved and now a new committee will be formed...", Sinha told ANI.

Poor attendance at key meeting precedes dissolution

Allegedly, despite an important meeting being called by the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming elections to all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state, no one attended. Most of the in-charges and observers of the municipal bodies did not attend the meeting. As a result, the displeased state president relieved all of them of their duties and assigned the responsibility to the district presidents instead.

New Disciplinary Action Committee formed

Furthermore, the Congress party approved the proposal for the constitution of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, with former state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon at the helm, effective immediately.

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect. twitter/w0pmSJGKk7 - INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 31, 2025

The committee's other members are: Ashok Chaudhary, Manzoor Alam Ansari, Bhim Kumar, Manjula Hansda, and Abhilash Sahu.

Strain in JMM-Congress alliance

Meanwhile, the Congress' ally and leading party in the state the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, continues to be miffed with the RJD and Congress for not considering its pitch for tickets in the Bihar Assembly polls. After having intially announced its intention to contest 6 seats the JMM withdrew from the Congress blaming the RJD and the Congress for not giving it space in the alliance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)