Uzbekistan Reveals Gas Production Results In 9M2025

2025-11-01 03:14:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 1. From January to September 2025, Uzbekistan produced 32.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that this metric indicates a contraction of 4.5 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, during which output peaked at 33.7 billion cubic meters.

Concurrently, the gas condensate throughput registered at 846,700 tons for the corresponding timeframe, reflecting a decrement of roughly 8.3 percent compared to the 923,100 tons recorded in the January–September 2024 interval.

In the structure of industrial production for January–September 2025, the largest share fell on the manufacturing industry, which accounted for 661.7 trillion soums ($52.1 billion), or 85.5 percent of total industrial production. The mining industry and open-pit mining accounted for 56.9 trillion soums ($4.48 billion, 7.3 percent); electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply-50.8trillion soums ($4.0 billion, 6.6 percent); and water supply, sewerage, waste collection, and disposal-4.4 trillion soums ($350 million, 0.6 percent).

