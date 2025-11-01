Kyrgyzstan, Germany Explore Ways To Boost Trade And Investment Cooperation
The discussions concentrated on political, trade, economic, investment, and cultural relations, as well as initiatives in transport, tourism, and environmental sectors.
Minister Kulubaev extended congratulations to Ambassador Lenhard on her assumption of the post and underscored the significance of implementing the agreements reached during recent high-level visits. He further addressed sanctions compliance, reaffirming Kyrgyzstan's dedication to fulfilling international obligations and maintaining dialogue with EU partners to mitigate risks associated with potential circumvention.
The Minister provided an overview of the domestic political situation, highlighting preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections and the participation of international observers. Ambassador Lenhard confirmed Germany's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, including through the Central Asia-Germany dialogue platform.
