Ekadashi In November 2025: Dates, Significance And Rituals Of Dev Uthani And Utpanna Ekadashi As Wedding Season Begins

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 marks the end of Lord Vishnu's four-month rest period, known as Chaturmas, and the beginning of the Hindu wedding and festive season. Falling on 1 November 2025 (Saturday), this Ekadashi - also called Prabodhini Ekadashi - is celebrated with devotion across India as a symbol of divine awakening and renewal. Two weeks later, Utpanna Ekadashi 2025, on 15 November (Saturday), brings another spiritually significant day that focuses on inner transformation and new beginnings.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timings



Date: 1 November 2025 (Saturday) Paran (fast-breaking) time: 2 November, between 1:11 pm and 3:23 pm

According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu awakens from his cosmic slumber on this day, marking the resumption of auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarmings and new business ventures. It's often seen as the spiritual“restart button” of the year.

| IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat as Arabian Sea depression moves closer Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

The day signifies the divine awakening (Prabodhan) of Vishnu after four months of rest during Chaturmas. Devotees believe that performing good deeds, observing fasts, and engaging in spiritual practices on this day attract blessings for prosperity and happiness. Scriptures describe the merit of this Ekadashi as equivalent to performing several sacred sacrifices (yajñas).



Take a holy bath early in the morning and make a sankalp (spiritual resolution) to fast.

Offer tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, or seasonal fruits to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama or“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”

Observe a full or partial fast - ideally avoiding rice and grains.

On the next day, break the fast (Paran) between 1:11 pm and 3:23 pm and share prasad or food with others, especially the needy. Acts of charity such as donating grains or clothes are considered highly auspicious.



Date: 15 November 2025 (Saturday) Tithi begins: 12:49 am, continues into 16 November

How to Observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi| Banks will be closed on these five days in November 2025 - check full list Utpanna Ekadashi 2025 Date and Significance

Utpanna Ekadashi marks the symbolic birth of Ekadashi and represents spiritual awakening and inner renewal. The Sanskrit word utpanna means“arising” or“coming into being.” It is a day for self-reflection, meditation, and making new resolutions.



Maintain cleanliness in surroundings and thoughts.

Offer prayers and tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

If fasting fully isn't possible, opt for a light *sattvic* meal.

Avoid arguments, negativity, and distractions. Focus on personal growth, acts of kindness, and helping others.

| When will schools remain closed in November? List of key dates across states How to Observe Utpanna Ekadashi

After Dev Uthani Ekadashi: The Return of Auspicious Ceremonies

With Dev Uthani Ekadashi marking the end of Chaturmas, the long pause on marriages and sacred rituals finally lifts. Families begin planning weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and business inaugurations, making November a month of joy and celebration.