Ekadashi In November 2025: Dates, Significance And Rituals Of Dev Uthani And Utpanna Ekadashi As Wedding Season Begins
Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 Date and Timings
- Date: 1 November 2025 (Saturday) Paran (fast-breaking) time: 2 November, between 1:11 pm and 3:23 pm
According to Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu awakens from his cosmic slumber on this day, marking the resumption of auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarmings and new business ventures. It's often seen as the spiritual“restart button” of the year.Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat as Arabian Sea depression moves closer Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi
The day signifies the divine awakening (Prabodhan) of Vishnu after four months of rest during Chaturmas. Devotees believe that performing good deeds, observing fasts, and engaging in spiritual practices on this day attract blessings for prosperity and happiness. Scriptures describe the merit of this Ekadashi as equivalent to performing several sacred sacrifices (yajñas).How to Observe Dev Uthani Ekadashi
- Take a holy bath early in the morning and make a sankalp (spiritual resolution) to fast. Offer tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, or seasonal fruits to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Chant Vishnu Sahasranama or“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.” Observe a full or partial fast - ideally avoiding rice and grains. On the next day, break the fast (Paran) between 1:11 pm and 3:23 pm and share prasad or food with others, especially the needy. Acts of charity such as donating grains or clothes are considered highly auspicious.
- Date: 15 November 2025 (Saturday) Tithi begins: 12:49 am, continues into 16 November
Utpanna Ekadashi marks the symbolic birth of Ekadashi and represents spiritual awakening and inner renewal. The Sanskrit word utpanna means“arising” or“coming into being.” It is a day for self-reflection, meditation, and making new resolutions.Also Read | When will schools remain closed in November? List of key dates across states How to Observe Utpanna Ekadashi
- Maintain cleanliness in surroundings and thoughts. Offer prayers and tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu. If fasting fully isn't possible, opt for a light *sattvic* meal. Avoid arguments, negativity, and distractions. Focus on personal growth, acts of kindness, and helping others.
After Dev Uthani Ekadashi: The Return of Auspicious Ceremonies
With Dev Uthani Ekadashi marking the end of Chaturmas, the long pause on marriages and sacred rituals finally lifts. Families begin planning weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and business inaugurations, making November a month of joy and celebration.
