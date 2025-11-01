403
Steering Committee Of Kuwait Book Fair Holds Preparatory Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The steering committee of Kuwait International Book Fair held its fourth meeting on Thursday under chairmanship of the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi,
The meeting was held to examine preparations for the forthcoming 48th chapter of the annual fair.
Minister Almutairi affirmed, according to a ministry statement, necessity of pursuing cooperation among the participating government departments and cultural institutions, noting that the upcoming event would bring into light Kuwait's status as the 2025 Capital of the Arab Culture and Media. (end)
