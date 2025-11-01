Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Steering Committee Of Kuwait Book Fair Holds Preparatory Meeting

Steering Committee Of Kuwait Book Fair Holds Preparatory Meeting


2025-11-01 03:02:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The steering committee of Kuwait International Book Fair held its fourth meeting on Thursday under chairmanship of the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi,
The meeting was held to examine preparations for the forthcoming 48th chapter of the annual fair.
Minister Almutairi affirmed, according to a ministry statement, necessity of pursuing cooperation among the participating government departments and cultural institutions, noting that the upcoming event would bring into light Kuwait's status as the 2025 Capital of the Arab Culture and Media. (end)
mdm
s


MENAFN01112025000071011013ID1110278901



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search