Kaplan MENA Hosts Landmark Sustainability And ESG Forums In Riyadh And Dubai Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Sustainability & ESG Foundations Certificate
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Forums convene regional ESG leaders and mark the launch of Kaplan's sector-specific, GCC-focused ESG learning pathway
Dubai, UAE; 03 Novem ber 2025 – Kaplan Middle East & North Africa (MENA), one of the region's leading professional learning providers, has successfully hosted two exclusive Sustainability & ESG Forums in Riyadh and Dubai respectively on October 28 and 29, 2025. The two events brought together some of the most influential voices in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leadership from across the globe. The Riyadh event, held in collaboration with the Financial Academy, the entity responsible for developing human capital capabilities in the financial sector, and the Dubai event, hosted solely by Kaplan MENA, gathered senior decision-makers from government, industry, and finance to address the urgent challenge of transitioning ESG from a compliance exercise to a core business value driver. A Platform for Action: From Policy to Practicality Under the theme“Turning Sustainability into a Competitive Advantage: From Cost Center to Value Driver,” both forums featured panel discussions and keynote addresses from globally recognised sustainability and ESG leaders, including executives from ACWA Power, Emirates Global Aluminium, Al Safi Danone, VFS Global, as well as a UN-awarded sustainability expert. Conversations focused on operationalising ESG strategies, future-proofing businesses, and aligning with national visions such as 'Saudi Vision 2030' and 'UAE Net Zero 2050' . “These forums are more than just conversations; they are accelerators for meaningful change,” said Stuart Whent, Chief Operating Officer at Kaplan MENA.“We are convening the people who have the influence and vision to reshape how sustainability is embedded in our region's economic future.” Launching a First-of-its-Kind Sustainability a nd ESG Education Pathway At the heart of the forums was the official launch of Kaplan's Sustainability & ESG Foundations Certificate, an accredited learning program in the region tailored specifically for GCC professionals. This program integrates:
Regional context, including a module tailored to GCC policy and regulatory frameworks
Sector-specific pathways, allowing learners to specialise in industries such as finance, energy, and tourism
Global academic rigour, co-designed with Melina Taprantzi, Founder of Earth & Co. and a UN-awarded ESG expert
Enabling better ESG reporting and data quality
Helping companies access green capital and lower cost of funding
Creating a scalable, sustainable talent pipeline equipped with verified ESG skills
Catalysing cross-sector collaboration through high-level convening power
