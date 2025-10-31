AIADMK Expels Senior Leader KA Sengottaiyan For Anti-Party Activities

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday expelled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan from the party.

Sengottaiyan Expelled for 'Anti-Party' Activities

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the expulsion of KA Sengottaiyan, MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency, from the party's primary membership and all other posts.

The decision was made following allegations that Sengottaiyan had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct.

Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation.

Palaniswami has urged all party members to sever all connections with Sengottaiyan and to refrain from having any form of contact with him.

Sengottaiyan's Prior Demotion

Earlier in September, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami removed Sengottaiyan from his roles as District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, effective immediately.

"In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Erode Suburban West District: Thiru. K.A. Sengottaiyan, M.L.A., who has been holding the responsibilities of District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, is hereby relieved of these responsibilities with effect from today," the party said in an official statement.

Sengottaiyan Reacts to Expulsion

Reacting to the decision, Sengottaiyan said he was happy with the step taken by the party high command.

Context: Anwhar Raajhaa's Exit and DMK Move

Earlier on July 21, in a major political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK former Minister and MP A Anwhar Raajhaa joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Chennai Anna Arivalayam.

The AIADMK expelled him from the party after MP Anwhar Raajhaa consistently criticised the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, which he believed would harm the party's interests in Tamil Nadu.

He expressed concerns over the BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics and the potential damage it could cause to the AIADMK.

He emphasised that the BJP's agenda is to destroy the AIADMK and then fight against the DMK.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)