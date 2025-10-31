403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - TELUS Corporation: And TELUS International (Cda) Inc. today announced the successful completion of TELUS' previously announced acquisition of all outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of TELUS Digital not already owned by TELUS, for US$4.50 per share in cash and/or TELUS common shares, representing aggregate consideration of approximately US$539 million. Following closing, TELUS now owns 100% of TELUS Digital. TELUS Corporation shares T.T are trading down $0.10 at $20.52.
