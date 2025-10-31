Micropolis Partners With MCS Robotics To Develop Autonomous Container Cleaning Robot In Sweden

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Micropolis partners with MCS Robotics to develop container cleaning robot for Swedish port

October 31, 2025 by Sam Francis

Micropolis, a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles, has entered into an agreement with Helsingborgs Hamn, operator of the Port of Helsingborg in Sweden, and MCS Robotics, a Swedish robotics firm, to jointly develop and test the“Box Cleaner”, an autonomous robotic cleaning system designed for cleaning freight containers in port and industrial environments.

The Box Cleaner is built on Micropolis' proprietary M2 platform, integrating the company's AI navigation software, edge-computing architecture, and autonomous control systems.

Designed for large outdoor and semi-industrial environments, the robot performs precision cleaning operations over extended periods without human intervention.

The platform's capabilities include adaptive route planning, object recognition, and dynamic resource optimization, allowing the robot to minimize water and power consumption while maintaining consistent operational output. The company expects the trial to yield detailed operational data for refining performance metrics ahead of broader commercialization.

The pilot program will take place at Helsingborgs Hamn, one of Sweden's busiest ports and a recognized hub for innovation in logistics and sustainability.

The trial will test the Box Cleaner in real-world conditions: on container surfaces, paved storage areas, and heavy-use zones, to evaluate how the system performs across varying weather, traffic, and debris conditions.

For Helsingborgs Hamn, the collaboration fits into a long-term plan to digitize port operations and reduce the environmental footprint of logistical infrastructure. The port has been an early adopter of green initiatives, including automation and electrification of cargo handling.

Micropolis CEO Fareed Aljawhari emphasizes the importance of cross-border cooperation in developing and deploying practical robotics solutions.

Aljawhari says“This partnership with two renowned Swedish companies in the robotics and marine logistics space demonstrates how international collaboration can accelerate the deployment of practical robotic solutions.

“Working alongside Helsingborgs Hamn AB and MCS Robotics allows us to validate our technologies in one of Europe's leading ports, while aligning with the global shift toward smart, sustainable operations.”

The project's collaborative model, uniting AI development, robotics engineering, and operational testing, reflects a growing trend in industrial automation. Robotics manufacturers are increasingly working directly with end users in logistics and transport to ensure that new systems meet the operational and regulatory demands of their environments.

The Box Cleaner project marks another step in Micropolis' diversification strategy. While the company is widely known for its AI-driven autonomous patrol vehicles deployed in security and law enforcement, most recently in partnership with Dubai Police, its modular technology is designed to adapt across multiple industries.

Micropolis' underlying software and hardware architecture are built to support various applications, including urban logistics, infrastructure management, and environmental services. By entering the industrial automation sector, the company broadens its commercial base and demonstrates the scalability of its autonomous systems.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Helsingborgs Hamn and MCS Robotics reinforces Micropolis' growing international presence. With operations and partnerships now spanning the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, the company continues to demonstrate its adaptability and technical credibility in multiple sectors.