Evercommerce Announces Sale Of Its Marketing Technologies Solutions To Ignite Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM) (“EverCommerce” or the“Company”), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that it has sold its Marketing Technology solutions to Ignite Visibility. The Market Technology solutions, collectively known as“EverConnect,” will operate as an integrated business within the Ignite Visibility product set and continue to service its existing customer base. Today's announcement marks the end of the strategic review process that was announced in March.

“EverConnect's Marketing Technology solutions are well-regarded, value-add products for service SMBs, providing robust lead generation and digital agency capabilities to promote their businesses and acquire customers. We believe selling these solutions to Ignite Visibility, with their ability to continue to invest in this business and bring new products and capabilities to its customers, is the best outcome for all stakeholders,” said Chairman and CEO of EverCommerce, Eric Remer.“As we continue to execute EverCommerce's transformation and optimization program, we believe narrowing our focus to provide best-in-class, AI-powered vertical software is the most effective path to maximize long-term growth, margin accretion and, ultimately, shareholder value.”

“We are excited to welcome the EverConnect team to Ignite,” said John Lincoln, CEO and founder at Ignite Visibility.“EverConnect's world-class technology, home services expertise, and top-notch team will deliver meaningful value to our existing clients and expand our ability to reach new businesses. Together, we'll deliver even more powerful solutions to our specialized customers.”

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to EverCommerce in connection with the transaction and Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisor. Morrison Foerster served as legal advisor to Ignite Visibility. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 725,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.

About Ignite Visibility

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on helping enterprise businesses, franchises and multi-location businesses grow through data-driven strategies and innovative technology. We currently work with over 90+ multi-location brands and 2,500+ locations. Recognized as one of the top digital marketing companies in the nation, Ignite Visibility offers services across SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, creative, analytics, and website development. The company is committed to innovation, with its early launch of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) positioning it as a leader in AI-powered search. Ignite Visibility has been consistently ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and one of the best places to work in San Diego.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the expected benefits to EverCommerce of the sale of EverConnect, the ongoing operations of EverConnect and EverCommerce as well as EverCommerce's transformation strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, costs associated with the transaction and the potential that it may not have the anticipated impact on EverCommerce's business; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

