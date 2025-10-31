Mlas Protest Viral Video Of Social Media Use In J & K Assembly
Srinagar- Legislators from the ruling National Conference on Friday protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against a news portal for circulating a video of an MLA scrolling through social media during the session.
As soon as Question Hour began, MLA from Karnah, Javid Mirchal, demanded strict action against the news portal for defaming him.
"When I was asking a question about doctors, I opened Facebook for a few seconds. A video of that moment has been circulated on social media," Mirchal said.
He added that he couldn't sleep the entire night due to the harassment he faced online.
“Action should be taken against these paid agents,” he demanded.
