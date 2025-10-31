Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mlas Protest Viral Video Of Social Media Use In J & K Assembly

2025-10-31 02:04:01
KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Legislators from the ruling National Conference on Friday protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly against a news portal for circulating a video of an MLA scrolling through social media during the session.

As soon as Question Hour began, MLA from Karnah, Javid Mirchal, demanded strict action against the news portal for defaming him.

“When I was asking a question about doctors, I opened Facebook for a few seconds. A video of that moment has been circulated on social media,” Mirchal said, as per news agency KNO

He added that he couldn't sleep the entire night due to the harassment he faced online.

“Action should be taken against these paid agents,” he demanded.

Kashmir Observer

