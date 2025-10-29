403
Tahadi Camp Held For Young Diabetics
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Diabetes Qatar (DQ), with support from Dolphin Energy, hosted the 'Tahadi Camp' over three days with the participation of 24 diabetic children aged 12 to 16. The camp aimed to equip participants with essential skills to manage diabetes confidently and independently. Through hands-on workshops, the children learned how to monitor blood sugar levels, respond to fluctuations, and accurately calculate food and carbohydrate intake.
These practical lessons were designed to strengthen their ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle and take control of their condition, a statement said. The camp also fostered a supportive environment where participants could connect with peers who share similar experiences. This helped reduce feelings of isolation and encouraged a sense of belonging and optimism. The programme featured educational sessions, sports activities, and group competitions that blended fun with valuable learning.
DQ executive director Dr Abdullah al-Hamaq, said:“This camp is part of our ongoing efforts to provide children and youth living with diabetes the life skills and medical knowledge they need to manage their condition with confidence. We believe that psychological and social support is just as vital as medical care in the journey toward positive diabetes management.”Diabetes Qatar Dolphin Energy Tahadi Camp diabetic children
