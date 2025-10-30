Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit 2026 Comes To Chicago In April Bizclik

BizClik and Sustainability Magazine announce the return of Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit, taking place on 21-22 April 2026 at Chicago's Navy Pier

London – 30 October 2026 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, together with its flagship brand Sustainability Magazine, has announced the return of its premier US sustainability event.

Previously known as Sustainability LIVE: Chicago, the conference will relaunch in 2026 as Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit, reflecting its growth and status as a flagship gathering for sustainability leaders across North America.

The two-day event will take place on 21–22 April at Navy Pier in Chicago, following the success of the company's first US Summit in the city earlier this year. It will once again be co-located with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit (known previously as Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Chicago), creating a combined gathering of more than 2,000 professionals across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain functions.

Speakers and Highlights

Delegates can expect 50+ world-class speakers, 10 focused content tracks, and 4 executive workshops, alongside the Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards - marking the first time the acclaimed awards programme will take place in the United States, following its successful global debut in London.

Previous Sustainability LIVE speakers have included Chief Sustainability Officers from Mastercard, IBM, PepsiCo, and the American Red Cross. The 2026 US Summit will continue this legacy, uniting influential voices and global changemakers to share strategies, insights, and practical solutions for a sustainable future.

Glen White, CEO of BizClik, said:

“After the success of our first US Summit in Chicago, we're excited to return in 2026 with an even bigger and more ambitious event. Sustainability LIVE has become a global platform for leaders to connect, collaborate, and take action. This next chapter builds on that momentum - uniting businesses that are serious about delivering measurable impact on sustainability and climate goals.”

Charlie King, Sustainability Editor at BizClik, added:

“Chicago was an incredible host city for our first US Summit last year, and we're thrilled to be coming back! Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit 2026 will bring together leaders driving change at companies from around the US, from innovative startups to global brands. The energy from such dynamic speakers and attendees at our events throughout 2025 was electric, and I'm so excited that Sustainability LIVE is continuing to unite North American leaders through 2026”





Tickets and Sponsorship

Early Bird tickets are now available, offering delegates a $448 saving on general admission. Media passes can also be requested via the event website.



Get your delegate tickets Get your media pass

Sponsorship opportunities are open until 10 February 2026, giving organisations the chance to position themselves at the forefront of sustainability and climate action. Enquire today.

About Sustainability LIVE

Launched in 2022, Sustainability LIVE has grown into one of the world's leading sustainability conferences and exhibitions. With more than 25,000 attendees across its global series, it has been recognised as the No.1 Sustainability Event worldwide.

Each edition features world-class speakers, actionable insights, and measurable value for attendees and partners - uniting industries in pursuit of real progress on climate and sustainability goals.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, producing leading content across sustainability, procurement, supply chain, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global summits, webinars, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world's most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.

###

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin - PR Executive, BizClik

...