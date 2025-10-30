403
Merz urges solution to geopolitical challenges in Ankara visit
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday emphasized the need to strengthen strategic partnerships in response to evolving geopolitical challenges during his official visit to Ankara.
"We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships," Merz said in a post on social media at the start of his visit.
He highlighted Türkiye’s significant role in these efforts, saying, "We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye. We can build on a strong foundation here."
Merz, who assumed office in May after forming a new coalition government, is making his first official trip to Türkiye. His spokesman earlier described the visit as “highly important,” noting that it offers a chance to discuss key bilateral and global issues, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in security, diplomacy, and regional stability.
