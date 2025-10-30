403
Pakistan Celebrates Türkiye’s 102nd Republic Anniversary
(MENAFN) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the longstanding and historic relationship between Islamabad and Ankara, highlighting Türkiye’s impressive trajectory of growth and development.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Sharif noted the display of Turkish flags across Pakistan, saying that "our hearts beat with our Turkish brothers and sisters."
Sharif remarked, “We are gathered here to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, founded by the great Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.”
The occasion was attended by federal ministers, high-ranking officials, diplomats, and members of the Turkish community, while major buildings in Islamabad were lit up with Turkish flags to mark the celebrations.
The Pakistani leader praised Türkiye’s remarkable journey of progress under the visionary guidance of Ataturk and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing Erdogan as “a leading light of progress, development, and resilience.”
Sharif also reflected on the centuries-old bonds between the peoples of both countries and lauded Türkiye’s unwavering support for Pakistan “in wars, floods, earthquakes, and every difficult time.”
He further emphasized that Türkiye consistently assisted Pakistan after destructive floods and earthquakes by constructing schools, hospitals, and entire villages in affected regions.
Highlighting the strengthening strategic partnership, Sharif stated that both nations have pledged to “share happiness and sorrows” and provide mutual support on international matters.
