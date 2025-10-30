Uzbekistan, Slovakia Seek To Break New Ground In Trade And Digital Collaboration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini to discuss further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, with a focus on trade, investment, and digitalization, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand. The sides expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of bilateral exchanges at all levels and the strengthening of interaction in priority areas.

It was noted that this year, political consultations and the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission were successfully held. Business contacts have intensified, and the number of joint ventures has tripled.

The parties discussed increasing trade and investment volumes and expanding industrial cooperation in key sectors. An agreement was reached to boost exports from Uzbekistan of textiles, leather, fruit and vegetable products, and other goods in demand, while Slovakia will expand supplies of rubber, auto components, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial products. To this end, plans were made to hold national product exhibitions and open trade houses.

Special attention was given to the development of digitalization. The presidents proposed establishing a joint center for cybersecurity monitoring in the banking sector and introducing advanced cargo tracking systems.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation with Slovak businesses in producing automotive components, dairy products, and other goods.

Humanitarian and educational cooperation was another focus of discussion. The sides proposed holding the first Forum of University Rectors of Uzbekistan and Slovakia in Bratislava in 2026, organizing tourism exhibitions, and hosting reciprocal tourism days. The issue of creating an organized labor migration mechanism was also discussed.

The presidents exchanged views on mutual support at international platforms, as well as on current regional and global developments.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference is UNESCO's main governing body meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13, 2025, to set the organization's strategic direction, adopt its work program, and decide on its budget for the upcoming years, focusing on issues like education, science, culture, and communication.

It is a historic gathering, as it marks the first time in 40 years the conference has been held outside of Paris.