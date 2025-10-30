Smart Berth Allocation Algorithm Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Smart Berth Allocation Algorithm Market?Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the market size for the smart berth allocation algorithm, with projections showing that it will rise from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $1.00 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This growth during the previous period is due to several factors. These include an amplified demand for enhanced operational efficiency, a stronger focus on sustainability and environmental consequences, heightened application of blockchain technology for greater transparency, a surging necessity for real-time vessel tracking, and an increased need for sturdy risk management strategies.

Expectations are high for the smart berth allocation algorithm market, with predictions of swift expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach $1.70 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to factors such as the heightened adoption of cloud computing for scalability, an uptick in the use of data-driven decision-making tools, an increased focus on trimming operational expenses, higher demand for enhanced port logistics management, and wider use of edge computing for accelerated data processing. Key trends for this period include evolution in automated berth assignment, advanced machine learning algorithms for traffic flow optimization, incorporation of augmented reality for operative surveillance, progress in berth occupancy forecasting, and refined predictive upkeep for port machinery.

The expansion of worldwide sea trade is anticipated to propel the smart berth allocation algorithm market's progress in the future. Maritime trade, the transportation of commodities between nations or regions via sea, plays an integral part in the effective and affordable execution of global commerce. The surge in global maritime trade is attributed to the escalating international demand for goods, resulting in increased transport across oceans. The smart berth allocation algorithm aids in maritime trade by enhancing vessel planning and berth arrangements, thereby heightening the overall productivity of cargo management and shipping procedures. For instance, in October 2022, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a Swiss international organization, reported a 1.4% increase in global maritime trade, with future predictions suggesting an average yearly increase of 2.1% between 2023 and 2027. Consequently, this rise in global maritime trade is fuelling the development of the smart berth allocation algorithm market.

Leading organizations in the smart berth allocation algorithm market are focusing on technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence-based berth scheduling, to increase port functionality, maximize berth capacity, and improve logistic performance overall. This AI-powered scheduling uses artificial intelligence to systematically allocate vessels to port berths, reducing wait times, ensuring optimal berth use, and enhancing total port management. For example, in March 2025, Royal Vopak N.V., a company based in the Netherlands specializing in tank storage, unveiled its 66 Yunlian AI-oriented solution to streamline port procedures and maximize asset management. Utilizing sophisticated artificial intelligence, the system provides automated berth scheduling, live tracking of port operations, and predictive analysis for the arrival and departure of vessels. This technology increases operational productivity, reduces the time vessels spend in turnaround, enhances resource allocation, and facilitates data-dependent decision-making, equipping ports to manage a growing amount of maritime traffic more effectively while upholding stringent standards for service and safety.

The smart berth allocation algorithm market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Container Terminals, Bulk Terminals, Oil And Gas Terminals, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Port Authorities, Shipping Companies, Terminal Operators, Other End-Users

1) By Software: Berth Scheduling And Optimization Software, Terminal Operating System (TOS) Integration Modules, Predictive Analytics And AI-Based Optimization Tools, Real-Time Vessel Tracking And Monitoring Software, Simulation And Scenario Planning Software, Data Analytics And Reporting Platforms

2) By Hardware: Vessel Traffic Management Systems (VTMS), Port Sensors And IoT Devices, Edge Computing Devices And Gateways, Servers And Data Storage Systems, Communication And Networking Equipment, Onshore Control Room Equipment And Displays

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting And System Design Services, Training And Knowledge Transfer, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services, Upgrades And Customization Services

For the year specified in the Smart Berth Allocation Algorithm Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the largest regional market in 2024. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The regions detailed in the report include not only Asia-Pacific and North America, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

