CMU-Q Hosts Largest-Ever Future's Fair, Connecting Employers With Students
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), hosted its largest-ever Future's Fair, providing opportunity for employers to connect with Qatar's most promising students and recent graduates. A record number of more than 70 leading local and international organisations attended to recruit from CMU-Q's exceptional talent pool.
This year's fair introduced individualised company booths to support networking and on-the-spot interviews. The exclusive event provided employers with a direct pipeline to CMU-Q students and alumni, who are trained to be skilled team players, problem solvers, and creative thinkers.
"The sheer scale of this year's Future's Fair is a testament to the incredible demand for our graduates," said, Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q. "We provide an education that is rigourous, analytical, and collaborative. For employers in Qatar and the region, this event is the single best opportunity to meet the next generation of leaders and innovators who will drive their organizations forward."
The Future's Fair included representatives from the top employers of CMU-Q students. One third of the employed graduates of the Class of 2024 were hired by one of these seven organisations: QatarEnergy, Qatar Airways, Avey, Qatar Computing Research Institute, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, KPMG and PwC.
One of those employers, Qatar Airways, highlighted the real-world impact of hiring CMU-Q graduates.“CMU-Q graduates stand out for their readiness to transition seamlessly into the workplace,” said Arwa al-Mesallam, talent acquisition business partner at Qatar Airways.“They demonstrate strong research abilities, data-driven decision-making, and a mindset oriented toward innovation. Whether it is advancing digital transformation, contributing to sustainability goals, or designing new solutions for aviation, they bring both creativity and practicality.”
“CMU-Q students have shown that they are some of the highest-calibre talents the country has to offer,” said Moussa Zekak, COO of Avey.“Their commitment to work, honesty, and rigor is unmatched. We have a long-standing relationship with CMU-Q, from our founder and CEO being a Computer Science professor at the university to a large percentage of our employees being CMU-Q graduates.”
“Studying business administration at CMU-Q prepared me for life after graduation through offering countless opportunities both inside and outside the classroom,” said, Marwa Darwish, Class of 2024 Business Administration graduate and now associate consultant at PwC Middle East.“Academically, we had the opportunity to concentrate and minor in a variety of diverse areas and even potentially create a self-defined minor to explore new fields and we had access to the course offerings at other QF universities through cross-registration.”
