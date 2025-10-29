BNB Chain Unlocks Access To Tokenized US Stocks For Users

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's a professional, SEO-optimized rewrite of the article, including a brief introduction and key takeaways, while maintaining the original HTML structure:

In a significant development for the global adoption of blockchain-based financial products, Ondo Global Markets has expanded its tokenized asset offerings to BNB Chain. This move grants millions of users access to over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, broadening the reach of cryptocurrency and DeFi innovations beyond traditional markets and into mainstream financial instruments.



Ondo Global Markets has extended its innovative approach to democratizing access to American equities through blockchain technology by integrating with BNB Chain, the ecosystem behind Binance 's extensive DeFi network. The platform now offers over 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs to BNB Chain's 3.4 million daily active users, supported by leading projects such as PancakeSwap, BNB Chain's premier decentralized exchange.

“This integration not only provides BNB Chain users with direct access to tokenized US stocks and ETFs but also advances our goal of making traditional assets more accessible, transparent, and efficient,” Ondo said in a recent statement. The move particularly benefits non-U.S. investors, who often face barriers to investing in Wall Street through conventional brokerage accounts in their home countries, notably across Asia and Latin America.

Previously launched on Ethereum two months ago, Ondo's platform secured more than $350 million in total value locked and processed nearly $670 million in on-chain volume. Its goal is to facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), including stocks and ETFs, making them easily tradable on blockchain networks.

Since its inception in July 2021, Ondo has become a key player in the RWA tokenization sector, having tokenized assets worth approximately $1.8 billion, according to data from RWA. Currently, around 28,370 holders are involved in Ondo's tokenized financial products, reflecting growing institutional and retail interest in blockchain-based asset digitization.

Kyrgyzstan Chooses BNB Chain for Stablecoin Project

The Kyrgyzstani government announced last Friday its decision to build a national stablecoin on BNB Chain, a move that aligns with the country's plans to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This decision followed the country's second annual blockchain committee meeting, emphasizing blockchain's increasing role in national financial development.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao attended the event and highlighted Kyrgyzstan's intention to integrate Binance's educational platform, Binance Academy, into ten top universities and enhance accessibility to Binance's app for the country's 7.2 million citizens. The initiative marks a notable step toward embracing crypto markets and blockchain's potential for economic modernization.

This strategic move signifies broader adoption trends, with countries like Kyrgyzstan aiming to leverage blockchain innovations to foster financial inclusion and digital currency development within their economies.

