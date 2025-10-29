Globevisa Marks 23 Years Of Leadership With A Landmark Global Citizen Conference

MENAFN - GetNews)The inaugural Globevisa Global Citizen Conference (GGCC2025) concluded with resounding success at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, marking a defining moment for the global citizenship and investment migration industry.

Over three transformative days, more than 300 senior participants, including government leaders, program executives, family office heads, and high-net-worth investors, gathered to redefine the meaning of global citizenship in an age of shifting geopolitics and evolving capital flows.

Hosted by Globevisa Group, the world's largest investment migration consultancy, GGCC2025 was more than a conference. It was a statement that Asia has arrived as both the voice and the heart of the global mobility industry.

Asia's Moment in the Global Mobility Era

For decades, investment migration has been shaped by policies crafted in the Caribbean, Europe, and North America. But in 2025, it is Asia that sets the pace.

Asian investors are now the largest source of global mobility demand, driving residency and citizenship programs worldwide. At the same time, Asian destinations, from Singapore and Thailand to Japan and the UAE, are becoming new magnets for international capital and lifestyle migration.

It is this transformation that GGCC2025 was built to explore: a platform designed in Asia, for Asia, with Asia at its core, yet open to the world.

A Celebration of 23 Years of Globevisa

The event also celebrated Globevisa's 23rd anniversary, tracing its rise from a one-room office in Beijing in 2002 to a global enterprise spanning 50+ offices across more than 40 countries.

In a heartfelt address, Henry Fan, Founder and CEO of Globevisa Group, shared his personal journey:

“Back in 1998, the only job offer I received was from an immigration company. In 2002, that company went out of business, and Globevisa was born. From Beijing to Hong Kong, from Singapore to the world, we grew one office at a time, one client at a time. The dream was simple: to help people make informed decisions and build a borderless life.”

Henry emphasized that Globevisa's success was not built on speed or size, but on trust, adaptability, and vision. Through market changes, new laws, and global uncertainty, Globevisa continued to thrive by staying close to clients' needs, and by anticipating where the industry was heading next.







Globevisa Team

The Launch of #Vision2045

At GGCC2025, Henry also unveiled #Vision2045, Globevisa's long-term blueprint for the future of global citizenship.

The initiative, inspired by a personal dream Henry had on his 45th birthday, reflects his belief that global citizenship is no longer a privilege. It's a mindset.

“#Vision2045 is about creating a world where everyone has the freedom to live, invest, and grow beyond borders,” he said.“It's about helping one million families achieve that dream by 2045.”

The plan includes expanding Globevisa's presence to 400 cities, deepening partnerships with governments and financial institutions, and integrating technology, compliance, and lifestyle solutions into a seamless global platform.

As Henry summarized,“We are not just helping people move. We are helping them move forward.”

A Defining Gathering in Singapore

The choice of Singapore as the host city was both symbolic and strategic. Positioned at the crossroads of East and West, Singapore embodies the stability, sophistication, and openness that define the new face of global mobility.

The Equarius Hotel, part of the prestigious Resorts World Sentosa, offered the ideal setting for high-level discussions conducted with privacy, precision, and purpose. For three days, its halls became the nerve center of an industry that is transforming how the world defines freedom, capital, and opportunity.

Henry Fan's Closing Reflections

In his closing remarks, Henry Fan summarized the spirit of GGCC2025:

“This conference was never just about programs or passports. It was about people, governments, partners, investors, and families, coming together to shape the future of global citizenship. What started as a small idea in Beijing 23 years ago has become a platform that unites voices from every corner of the world.”

He added,“The world is entering a new chapter. Mobility is no longer optional for those who want to grow, protect, and preserve their legacy. And Globevisa will continue to lead that journey. Responsibly, intelligently, and globally.”

Looking Ahead: GGCC2026 in Hong Kong

Building on the success of Singapore, Globevisa announced that GGCC2026 will take place in Hong Kong, the city where East truly meets West, and where Asia's new financial energy converges with global opportunity.

GGCC2026 promises to expand its scope with even deeper focus on cross-border wealth structuring, technology-driven migration, and intergenerational mobility, continuing Globevisa's mission to help people make informed decisions in a changing world.

GGCC2025 - Singapore, where East and West Connect.

And now, the journey continues to Hong Kong, 2026. By Asia. For Asia. To the World.