Nordic Countries, New Zealand Reaffirm Their Unwavering Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The statement was published by the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

"We condemn Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression on Ukraine, which continues to inflict human suffering and has serious consequences for Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security," the statement read.

They emphasized that they supported efforts to achieve "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, including by increasing pressure on Russia to reciprocate Ukraine's call for a comprehensive ceasefire and engage in meaningful peace negotiations."

"Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. We reiterate the need to ensure accountability to bring justice to the victims and to uphold the international rules-based order. We are committed to working together to deprive Russia of revenue from its oil trade, and countering shadow fleet activity," the ministers stated.

"We condemn deepening Russia-DPRK military cooperation, especially North Korea's continued military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. We urge China to cease any material support to Russia's war efforts as well as to prevent the circumvention of sanctions," the statement read.

"We are deeply concerned about the proliferation of armed conflicts around the globe and will contribute to the best of our ability to the prevention, management, and peaceful resolution of conflicts," the ministers declared.

As Ukrinform reported, the 77th session of the Nordic Council - the largest political summit in Northern Europe, bringing together heads of government, 87 council members, and ministers from all Nordic countries - is currently taking place in Sweden.

