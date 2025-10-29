Mastercard Plans $2B Acquisition Of Zerohash To Boost Crypto Payments



Mastercard is in advanced negotiations to acquire Zerohash, a crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider, in a deal valued up to $2 billion.

The payments giant previously explored acquiring London-based stablecoin startup BVNK, but was outbid by Coinbase, which is now in exclusive negotiations.

Zerohash offers API-first infrastructure enabling banks and fintechs to embed crypto, stablecoins, and tokenization into existing platforms.

The move reflects broader trends as global payments companies accelerate adoption of stablecoins following recent regulatory developments. Major players like PayPal, Stripe, and Visa are expanding their stablecoin initiatives, indicating mainstream acceptance of digital assets in payments infrastructure.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Mastercard is reportedly nearing an acquisition of the crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash in a deal valued between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, signaling a significant push by traditional financial giants into the blockchain and crypto space. The potential move underscores mainstream financial institutions' growing interest in integrating cryptocurrency and stablecoin services amid expanding regulatory clarity and market opportunities.

Mastercard's pursuit of Zerohash highlights the continuing evolution of traditional financial firms embracing cryptocurrency technology. The startup, known for its API-driven platform, facilitates the integration of digital assets, including stablecoins, into banking, fintech, and brokerage services. With Zerohash having processed over $2 billion in tokenized fund flows in recent months, the acquisition could bolster Mastercard's capabilities in the rapidly growing DeFi and NFT markets.

The potential deal follows Mastercard's earlier efforts to expand stablecoin infrastructure investments, including its interest in BVNK, a London-based startup. However, sources indicate that Coinbase secured exclusivity in negotiations with BVNK, positioning itself as a dominant acquirer of stablecoin infrastructure assets. While the Mastercard-Zerohash deal has yet to be finalized, industry insiders see it as a move to accelerate mainstream adoption of digital assets within traditional payment networks.

Zerohash's platform empowers financial institutions to facilitate crypto payments, tokenized assets, and stablecoin transactions seamlessly. The company's clients include prominent organizations like BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Hamilton Lane, reflecting its growing influence in the digital asset ecosystem.

This development is part of a wider trend as global payment companies accelerate their integration of stablecoins following the enactment of legislation in the United States and Europe. In September, PayPal extended its PayPal USD stablecoin to multiple blockchain networks, while Stripe introduced Open Issuance, enabling businesses to create their own stablecoins. Meanwhile, Visa announced plans to support stablecoins across four new blockchains, signaling a shift towards embracing digital currencies for global commerce.

As the crypto market matures and regulatory clarity improves, traditional financial giants are increasingly positioning themselves at the forefront of blockchain innovation. The potential acquisition of Zerohash by Mastercard underscores the rising importance of stablecoins and tokenization in shaping the future of cryptocurrency payments and financial services.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.