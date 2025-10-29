Craig Smith

Lecturer in Law, University of Salford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

As a law lecturer at the University of Salford, my research focuses on the intersection of law and technology particularly the application of artificial intelligence in legal education. Having lectured at several universities my expertise is recognised beyond a single institution. I currently serve as an external examiner ensuring the quality of assessments.

My previous role as Head of Digital Education demonstrates a commitment to innovative teaching methods utilising technology for learning and teaching. I am a recognised Senior Fellow of AdvanceHE.

I have recently presented at conferences and AI events capturing the attention of fellow educators interested in the relationship between AI and education. My scholarly contributions include publications on assessment, digital skills, AI and legal education.

–present Lecturer in Law, University of Salford

Experience