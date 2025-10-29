Azerbaijan, Oman Explore New Avenues For Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, as part of his official visit to the country, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the bilateral meeting was later followed by expanded discussions with wider participation.

During the talks, the sides discussed current issues on the Azerbaijani-Omani bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, prospects for partnership, and the regional situation.

Both parties highly appreciated the existing level of traditional friendly relations between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits, ensuring the regularity of political consultations between the foreign ministries, and updating the bilateral legal and contractual framework.

It was noted with satisfaction that cooperation based on mutual trust and support continues successfully within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Touching upon economic cooperation, the ministers discussed ways to expand bilateral trade turnover, encourage mutual investments, and explore opportunities for joint projects in energy, transport and communications, agriculture, water management, renewable energy, tourism, healthcare, and other sectors.

Confidence was expressed that the establishment of the Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund will make a significant contribution to the implementation of joint projects between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East, Azerbaijan's post-conflict efforts to promote peace and stability, as well as other regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Later the same day, the ministers signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Mutual Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Special, and Service Passports” and the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman on Cooperation in the Consular Field.”

On the same day, the foreign ministers convened for the formal inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Muscat and engaged in a comprehensive walkthrough of the embassy facilities.