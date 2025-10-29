Minister Of Government Communications Sponsors Closing Ceremony Of Journalism For Dialogue Fellowship Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani said that the Arab region is in need of media that highlight success stories, the richness of its civilization, its diversity and the Arab contribution to human heritage.Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Journalism for Dialogue Fellowship Programme, Momani said the "Journalism for Dialogue" project serves as a model for investing in awareness and building bridges of understanding among peoples.The ceremony was organised by the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) and the Al-Hayat Centre (Rased).Momani emphasised that dialogue particularly in media-related fields embodies the essential role of journalism in promoting understanding and fostering peace.The minister expressed pride in seeing a generation of Arab journalists who believe that dialogue is the best path toward progress and peace, equipped with knowledge and confidence in their heritage and future.For his part, Amer Bani Amer, Director General of the Al-Hayat Centre "Rased," expressed pride in the partnership with KAICIID, which has spanned more than ten years.He said the collaboration with KAICID represents a distinguished model of joint work aimed at spreading a culture of dialogue and understanding and building bridges of communication among peoples.Bani Amer noted that Jordan has long served as a model for making dialogue a national priority and a way of life, based on respect for diversity and pluralism, and on the values of moderation, openness and coexistence.He added that KAICIID and Rased's programmes seek to empower media professionals to become advocates for peace and voices of reason and wisdom, stressing that "dialogue is not an intellectual luxury but a national necessity and a tool for building more cohesive and just societies."Wassim Haddad, Director of the Arab Region Programme at KAICIID, said the project strikes a balance between freedom of expression and the responsibility that comes with the written word.He emphasised that the media is not merely a transmitter of events but a shaper of awareness and a builder of trust and coexistence, noting that it is therefore a strategic partner in all KAICIID programmes in the Arab region and beyond.At the conclusion of the ceremony, Momani presented certificates to the graduates.The event was attended by a large audience, including members of parliament and the Senate, representatives of local and Arab media outlets and experts and activists in the fields of media, dialogue and social cohesion.