Lasting Relief From Acid Reflux: GERD Surgery In Los Angeles By Dr. Moein

Chronic acid reflux and heartburn, commonly known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), can significantly disrupt quality of life, especially when medications and lifestyle adjustments fail to provide relief. Advanced surgical solutions like laparoscopic fundoplication can effectively treat GERD and associated conditions such as hiatal hernia. The goal of GERD surgery is to strengthen the LES and prevent stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus. Common surgical options include Nissen fundoplication, the LINX magnetic device, or Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF), a minimally invasive, incision-free approach.

Chronic heartburn and acid reflux-formally known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease)-can severely affect daily life, sleep, and esophageal health. At Healthy Life Bariatrics, Dr. Babak Moein now offers surgical solutions for GERD, especially when medications and lifestyle changes aren't enough to control symptoms. His practice in Los Angeles is committed to combining precision, safety, and patient-centered care.

When Is GERD Surgery the Right Choice?

Many patients first try diet changes, weight loss, or proton pump inhibitors to ease their reflux symptoms. But if heartburn persists, or if there is evidence of a hiatal hernia or esophageal damage, surgery may be considered. Dr. Moein evaluates each patient through diagnostic testing and clinical assessment to determine whether surgical intervention is truly needed.

Surgical Approaches & Techniques

Dr. Moein primarily performs laparoscopic fundoplication, which reconstructs and reinforces the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) to prevent acid from flowing backward. In many cases, any concurrent hiatal hernia is repaired during the same operation. These minimally invasive techniques use small incisions, producing less pain, smaller scars, and faster recovery times.

What are the Benefits of General Surgery for GERD?

Those who undergo GERD surgery typically see:

Dramatic reduction or elimination of heartburn, regurgitation, and chest discomfort

Very limited dependence on lifelong acid suppression medications

Protection against complications such as esophagitis, scar tissue, and Barrett's esophagus

Better sleep, improved quality of life, and fewer interruptions by reflux symptoms

Why Patients Choose Dr. Moein for GERD Surgery

Dr. Babak Moein offers a specialized blend of surgical expertise in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As a board-certified surgeon with dual fellowship training in minimally invasive surgery and aesthetic body contouring, Dr. Moein approaches reflux surgery with technical precision and a comprehensive understanding of how surgical outcomes impact overall well-being.

His extensive experience in general, bariatric, and laparoscopic procedures enables him to create tailored treatment plans that optimize both function and comfort. At Healthy Life Bariatrics, each GERD surgery is conducted in a fully accredited facility, where patient safety, long-term symptom relief, and quality of life are the primary concerns.

