MENAFN - GetNews)



"At the Gynecomastia Center of Los Angeles, Dr. Babak Moein is recognized as one of Southern California's leading experts in male chest contouring and gynecomastia surgery. With over two decades of surgical experience and dual fellowship training in both cosmetic aesthetic surgery and minimally invasive body-contouring techniques, Dr. Moein offers a unique combination of technical expertise and artistic precision."Many men struggle with puffy nipples-a condition where the nipple and areola are raised or swollen, disrupting the desired flat chest contour. This issue is often caused by an excess of glandular tissue, which cannot always be improved through weight loss alone. Factors like hormonal imbalances, anabolic steroid use, or increased chest fat can contribute, making the condition persistent and frustrating.

Many men notice the appearance of puffy nipples - when the nipple and areola appear swollen, raised, or protruding beyond the flat chest contour. While this can be a subtle cosmetic issue for some, for others it becomes a source of self-consciousness, especially when chest definition is a priority. Puffy nipples often reflect an underlying enlargement of glandular tissue, even in individuals with relatively low body fat.

Common Causes of Puffy Nipples

Puffy nipples may arise for several reasons:

Hormonal imbalances, especially when estrogen levels increase relative to testosterone

Use of anabolic steroids or certain medications that impact hormonal balance

Excess chest fat or generalized increased adiposity

Skin chafing or irritation in the nipple area, especially in active individuals

Understanding the cause is essential because reducing chest fat alone may not correct the protrusion if glandular tissue is present.

Surgical Correction: More Than Just Flattening

At Moein Surgical Arts, Dr. Babak Moein offers targeted puffy nipple correction as part of a comprehensive chest contouring strategy. The procedure typically involves excision of the glandular tissue behind the nipple combined with liposuction of surrounding fat. The goal is to restore a flatter, more masculine chest silhouette without compromising the nipple-areola complex. Incisions are discreetly placed around the areola to minimize visible scarring, and care is taken to preserve sensation and maintain natural appearance.

Why Choose Dr. Moein for Nipple & Chest Contouring

Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD, FACS is one of L.A.'s top gynecomastia surgeons with over 20 years of experience. He's the only Southern California surgeon with dual specialties in cosmetic aesthetic and minimally invasive body contouring surgery, making him uniquely qualified to treat male breast growth.

With thousands of patients treated in bariatric surgery, body contouring, and aesthetic procedures, Dr. Moein's dual training provides a significant advantage in assessing and treating gynecomastia.

Recovery & Expected Results

Recovery from puffy nipple correction is usually smooth. Mild swelling or bruising around the area is expected for a few days. Most clients resume light daily activity within a few days and avoid strenuous chest exercises for several weeks. The flattened nipple contour gradually becomes more defined as healing progresses over weeks to months. Proper aftercare, including compression and gentle support, helps maintain the contour and minimize scar visibility.

Schedule a Private Consultation

Men from Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and throughout Southern California choose the Gynecomastia Center of Los Angeles for permanent, natural-looking results.