The Coca-Cola System Has An Economic Impact Of $724 Million Across Its Value Chain, Supporting More Than 37,000 Jobs In Morocco, New Study Shows

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CASABLANCA, Morocco, October 29, 2025/APO Group/ --

In 2024, the Coca-Cola system in Morocco contributed $ 724 million in value-added economic impact across its value chain.

The Coca-Cola system and its value chain supported over 37,000 direct and indirect jobs in Morocco in sectors including retail, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and services.

The Coca-Cola system purchased $302 million worth of goods and services from suppliers in Morocco in 2024, strengthening the country's industries and communities.

The Coca‐Cola system ( ) in Morocco announced the results of a comprehensive socio-economic impact study, conducted by global consulting firm Steward Redqueen, during the inauguration of two new production lines at Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company's (ECCBC) Casablanca facility.

This new independent study highlights the scale of the Coca-Cola system's contribution to Morocco's economy, employment, and communities.

The study reveals that the Coca-Cola system in Morocco – comprising of the Coca-Cola Company and its authorized bottlers – alongside a broad network of local suppliers, distributors, and retailers, contributed $724 million in value-added economic activity in 2024.

Through its value chain, the Coca-Cola system supported over 37,000 jobs, including 2,273 direct jobs within the system and an additional 35,000 jobs supported through suppliers, partners, and customers. This means that for every direct job created by the system, 15 more jobs were supported across Morocco's economy.

“These findings reaffirm the Coca-Cola system's role as a driver of shared value in Morocco's economy,” said Farid Benchekroun, Managing Director, ECCBC Morocco.“Our business is interconnected with local communities, and we remain committed to creating opportunity for our people, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

The study also highlights the Coca-Cola system's strong local integration, with $302 million worth of goods and services sourced from suppliers in Morocco in 2024. This local procurement supports industries as diverse as sugar production, packaging, transportation, and marketing, reinforcing the Coca-Cola's system role as a partner for growth in Morocco's economic development.

“Morocco is one of our most strategic markets in Africa, where we have been present for decades,” said Charbel Beyrouthy, General Manager, The Coca-Cola Company, Morocco.“Our purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference, and this means working to support livelihoods, enable entrepreneurship and invest in the long-term resilience of local communities.”

Over the past five years, ECCBC has strengthened its footprint in Morocco through its acquisition of Atlas Bottling Company, underscoring its long-term commitment to invest, produce, and distribute locally while supporting Morocco's social and economic progress.

The Coca-Cola system's contribution extends beyond economic impact. Morocco is one of the beneficiaries of the Africa Water Stewardship Initiative ( ), a nearly $25 million investment through 2030 to improve water security across 20 African countries. This work focuses on helping enhance access to safe water, protect local water resources, and build community climate resilience.

The study conducted by Steward Redqueen measured the direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts of the Coca-Cola system in Morocco, combining company operational data with trusted third-party economic sources. The analysis demonstrates how Coca-Cola's local operations ripple across the economy – from farmers growing sugarcane to retailers selling beverages – creating jobs, generating income, and building opportunity.

“Our assessment clearly shows the depth and breadth of the Coca-Cola system's economic footprint in Morocco,” said Teodora Nenova, Managing Partner at Steward Redqueen.“This is not just about direct contributions – it's about the far-reaching value generated through local partnerships and supply chains.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coca-Cola.

