403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal 29/10: Crash Ahead Of FOMC (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3140. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3140.
The next important GBP/USD news will be the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, which will seek to reduce the ongoing tensions between the biggest economies in the world. A potential trade deal will be a good thing for the US economy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has remained under pressure in the past few days. It has dropped from a high of 1.3725 in September to 1.3275, its lowest level since August.The pair has formed a double-top pattern at 1.3725 and is now nearing the neckline at 1.3140. It has also remained below the Supetrend indicator, a sign that the downtrend is intact.Top oscillators like the Relative Strength Index and the Percentage Price Oscillator have also continued falling. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, with the next key target being at 1.3140. A move below that support will point to more downside in the near term.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment