USD/SGD Analysis 29/10: Lower Near-Term Price Realm (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/SGD has edged lower the past handful of days via cautious incremental selling, the currency pair is near the 1.29470 ratio as of this writing.

After challenging the 1.30000 level the past few weeks on occasion, the USD/SGD has begun to incrementally edge lower and back into a price realm that is well known to day traders. The USD/SGD is currently traversing the 1.29470 vicinity with fast fluctuations being seen as the U.S Federal Reserve's FOMC Statement is anticipated later today.

The past few days have seen selling action in the USD/SGD move the currency pair lower, but it has certainly not been a one way street. The USD/SGD via financial institutions appears to be leaning into selling sentiment, but speculators need to understand the interest rate cut of 25 basis points that will almost definitely be announced later today by the Fed has been widely anticipated, and thus priced into the USD/SGD already for Federal Reserve Outlook

Because the U.S government has been shutdown over 4 weeks now and shows few signs of opening again as an agreed upon spending bill remains a political show unfortunately, the Federal Reserve will have to conduct its policy meeting with less than adequate economic data. However, interest rates via last Friday's U.S CPI results were lower than anticipated. This helped the USD/SGD develop some selling action and also bolstered a weaker USD outlook.

But because the Fed will be able to say that it is missing key economic data later today, there is a change the U.S central bank could remain cautious regarding future interest rate cut discussion. Financial institutions want to hear the Fed say they anticipate another interest rate cut in December. If that happens the USD/SGD could see more selling price action, this coupled with some optimistic outlooks regarding the potential of a China and U.S trade agreement actually being accomplished/SGD Sentiment and Lower Realms



The ability to touch and penetrate the 1.30000 mark above showed nervous sentiment was strong in recent weeks.

The USD/SGD could be considered technically by some traders to be within the higher elements of it mid-term price range.

The potential of a more dovish sounding Federal Reserve today could help bearish outlooks for the USD/SGD, but betting on what the Fed will say before it makes its FOMC Statement later today is a dangerous wager that needs risk management. The immediate aftermath of the Fed policy decision being released will ignite volatility in the USD/SGD.

The USD/SGD has been within a cautious trading mode since early October. The currency pair has been over 1.29000 during the past four weeks.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSingapore Dollar Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 1.29505

Current Support: 1.29455

High Target: 1.29680

Low Target: 1.29210

